Sun Rivers village centre finally welcoming businesses

Photo: Josh Dawson Sun Rivers Commons is now open, with businesses starting to move in.

A long-awaited village centre in Sun Rivers is now open.

Sun Rivers Commons welcomed its first tenants late last month. A Pizza Hut opened last week, and other businesses are expected to follow suit soon.

The first playground in Sun Rivers was also built as part of the project. The cost of the playground was shared by Taslak Enterprises, the owner of the development, and the Community of Sun Rivers Owners’ Association.

The playground was built by Meranti Developments, which also built Sun Rivers Commons.

The commercial building that opened last week is the first of two built by Meranti. A four-storey office building is expected to open this fall.

The first phase of the project, the two Meranti buildings, include 40,000 square feet of leasable space and an underground parkade.

The Sun Rivers village centre had been talked about since 2008, when plans for the Talasa condominium development were first unveiled. Plans initially called for a swimming pool and other resident amenities.

The ambitious project stalled during the economic downturn that followed and the village centre lots sat empty until Meranti broke ground two years ago.