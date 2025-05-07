Second consecutive emergency room closure for Lillooet Hospital

Photo: File photo The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre will be closed over Tuesday night, Interior Health says.

The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre emergency room will be closed overnight Wednesday — the second overnight closure in as many days.

Emergency services will be unavailable starting from 7 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Thursday.

It’s the latest in a series of closures for the ER, which has seen seven temporary closures over the past 11 days, including a 37-hour closure that started Wednesday, April 30. The emergency room was most recently closed over Tuesday night.

“Patients can access emergency care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre.”

Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.