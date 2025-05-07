Traffic flowing again after stalled truck on Peterson Creek Bridge snarled traffic

Photo: DriveBC Traffic could be seen backing up in the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway near Peterson Creek on Wednesday afternoon around 4:19 p.m.

UPDATE 5:27 p.m.

Westbound traffic on Highway 1 through Kamloops is flowing unimpeded again after a stalled truck on the Peterson Creek Bridge snarled traffic earlier this afternoon.

ORIGINAL 4:19 p.m.

Westbound traffic is backing up on Highway 1 through Kamloops due to a stalled truck on the Peterson Creek Bridge.

According to DriveBC, the stall has westbound traffic down to a single lane over the span.

Traffic cameras showed a line of vehicles stretching east from the bridge shortly after 4 p.m.

