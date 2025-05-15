Major Tranquille Road upgrades will start next month

Photo: City of Kamloops A map showing the location of the third and final phase of the Tranquille Road Sanitary Main and Road Enhancement Project, which will start in June.

Another information session is being held for residents to find out more about the final phase of a sanitary main and road enhancement project on Tranquille Road, with work planned to start in early June.

The Tranquille Road Sanitary Main and Road Enhancement Project is taking place from Crestline Street to Southill Street, and includes underground upgrades as well as surface-level improvements.

In a news release, the city said once reopened, the speed limit along this section of the Tranquille corridor will drop from 60 kilometres per hour to 50 kilometres per hour.

“As a key east-west route within the city’s Transportation Master Plan, Tranquille Road’s redesign will improve safety for all users,” the city said.

Area residents can attend an information session held at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre on Thursday, May 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. City staff will review project details and traffic impacts, with detour maps and construction timelines available.

The city said project teams have already met with impacted property owners and arranged on-site meetings with residents “due to the impactful nature" of the work ahead.

Once completed, this section of Tranquille Road will include a 1.5 metre sidewalk on the north side of the street and a three metre multi-use path on the south side. The project also includes drainage, stormwater access, new trees, bus pullouts, lighting, and water upgrades.

The project is estimated to be complete in the fall of 2026.

Previous phases of this project were completed in 2017 and 2021, and featured sanitary upgrades, pedestrian paths, landscaping, intersection improvements.

The project is funded by city capital budgets and a federal grant program.