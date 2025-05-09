Property tax notices being sent to Kamloops homeowners ahead of possible postal strike

Photo: Castanet The City of Kamloops says 2025 property tax notices are being sent out, with payments due July 2.

Kamloops homeowners can expect to start receiving their 2025 property tax notices this week.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said it has calculated taxes for property owners following council’s approval of this year’s tax rates.

The city said those opting to receive e-bills should watch for an email notification to arrive soon, encouraging residents to start an online account due to the risk of a postal strike this month.

“City staff worked incredibly hard this year to get tax notices out early to avoid potential mail delays in May,” said. Norman Thompson, the city’s taxation manager, in a statement.

“That said, we want to encourage all residents to create MyCity accounts and learn how to access their tax information online if notifications do not arrive by mail.”

Property taxes are due on Wednesday, July 2. A 10 per cent penalty for late payments will apply as of July 3.

The city said residents can pay taxes in person at city hall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and at the Tournament Capital Centre from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Starting on June 23, city hall will have extended hours, open from 4 pm. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. It will be closed on July 1 for the Canada Day holiday.

Cheques can also be deposited at any dropbox locations, including a 24/7 dropbox located outside city hall, or boxes located inside the TCC, at the North Shore Community Policing Office, and Westsyde Pool.

Property taxes can also be paid online with a credit card, or using online banking.

The City of Kamloops noted late payment deadlines and penalties for property taxes are provincially legislated, and can’t be waived or adjusted by the municipality.

Home Owner Grant applications are also due on July 2. Residents must file their applications through the province.

Grant applications can be submitted without making a tax payment, reducing the balance owing. Partial payments before the due date will also reduce the penalty incurred.

Residents facing financial difficulty can look into the BC Property Tax Deferment Program for additional support.

People can also sign up for the Tax Installment Plan Service, which allows them to make monthly payments towards 2026 property taxes.

More information about property taxes can be found on the City of Kamloops website.