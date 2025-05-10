Hundreds of pickleball players expected at Riverside Park for Kamloops Open

Photo: Contributed

An estimated 400 pickleball players are expected to descend on the Tournament Capital later this month for the Kamloops Open.

The tournament is slated to get underway in Riverside Park on May 30, running through June 1.

Players between the ages of 13 and 79 will compete in 57 events organized by five skill levels and multiple age categories. Organizers said athletes are coming from as far away as Ontario, Saskatchewan and Montana.

“Our community of over 600 members is buzzing with excitement and the Riverside courts are always bustling with eager players,” tournament directors Wilma Steinke and Christine Banford said in a statement.

“We are proud to host the Kamloops Open and welcome everyone to experience the thrill of pickleball.”

Friday, May 30, will see women’s doubles and men’s singles competition, Saturday, May 31, is for mixed doubles, and Sunday, June 1, will see men’s doubles and women’s singles players compete.

On the line will be $5,000 in cash prizes for top events.

Spectators are welcome and the Kamloops Open is free to attend. Games are expected to run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day of the tournament.

