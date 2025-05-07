City of Kamloops, TNRD both scheduled to test emergency alert systems this week

Photo: Castanet The Voyent app is used by the City of Kamloops and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for emergency alerts.

On the heels of a couple of wide-ranging emergency alert tests on Wednesday, both the City of Kamloops and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District are set to test their emergency alert systems later this week.

The municipality will issue a city-wide test alert on the Voyent phone app on Thursday, while the TNRD will issues its Voyent test on Friday at 10:30 a.m. — only to those located within its 10 rural electoral areas.

According to the city, the test alert will go out by text, phone call, email and notification through the app, depending on the type of messaging for which an individual has registered.

Because some devices automatically offload unused apps, registered app users are encouraged to verify that the app is active on their device. Residents are also encouraged to open their Voyent app or log in to their account to ensure their locations are positioned accurately.

“If an evacuation alert or order is put in place due to flood, wildfire or critical incident, this system will be a vital way of alerting and updating the public,” the city said in a press release.

The notification system includes important information about the event and instructions on what action, if any, is required in the event of an emergency.

The TNRD uses Voyent to share evacuation orders, alerts, and related emergency notices. It also uses Voyent Alert to issue notices for its 11 community water systems.

On Tuesday, both the B.C. government and the federal government tested their respective emergency alert systems.

For more information, click here or download the free Voyent app on your device.