Kamloops Filipino community hosts vigil for Lapu Lapu Day victims

Photo: Contributed A vigil was held Tuesday in McDonald Park in North Kamloops for victims of the Lapu Lapu Day attack in Vancouver.

About two dozen people gathered in McDonald Park on Tuesday in North Kamloops for a vigil to honour those killed and injured in a deadly attack last month at a Vancouver cultural festival.

Eleven people were killed on April 26 when a van plowed through a south Vancouver street filled with people celebrating the Lapu Lapu Day festival.

Tuesday’s vigil was organized by the Kamloops Filipino-Canadian Association.

The suspect in the case, 30-year-old Adam Kai-Ji Lo, is facing eight charges of second-degree murder, and police have said more are expected.

He appeared by video in Vancouver provincial court on Friday, when a judge ordered a mental health assessment to make sure he was fit for trial.