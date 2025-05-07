260304
Kamloops Filipino community hosts vigil for Lapu Lapu Day victims

About two dozen people gathered in McDonald Park on Tuesday in North Kamloops for a vigil to honour those killed and injured in a deadly attack last month at a Vancouver cultural festival.

Eleven people were killed on April 26 when a van plowed through a south Vancouver street filled with people celebrating the Lapu Lapu Day festival.

Tuesday’s vigil was organized by the Kamloops Filipino-Canadian Association.

The suspect in the case, 30-year-old Adam Kai-Ji Lo, is facing eight charges of second-degree murder, and police have said more are expected.

He appeared by video in Vancouver provincial court on Friday, when a judge ordered a mental health assessment to make sure he was fit for trial.

