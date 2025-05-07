Kamloops-Thompson DPAC plans to take fight for increased school district funding to B.C. legislature

Photo: KTW File The Kamloops-Thompson DPAC will be holding a rally at the TNRD library on Victoria Street on Saturday, and is one of many to be held across the province that will culminate in a province-wide rally at the B.C. legislature in Victoria.

A rally planned for this weekend in Kamloops is just the spark of a flame the SD73 District Parent Advisory Council wants to see spread all the way to the provincial legislature.

After the SD73 board of education approved its 2025-26 budget last week, chair Bonnie McBride said the local DPAC wasn’t “comfortable” with the budget, which she said will have a significant impact at the classroom level.

Rising relief costs, inflation and increasing salaries and benefits were among the factors that lead to SD73 facing a $5.8 million budget shortfall — pressures being felt across the province that have prompted budget cuts in numerous districts.

The budget saw numerous cuts, including dozens of reductions to teaching and support staff reductions.

“We don't have time to negotiate over the course of many years for the funding model to be restructured, because we will lose these people now,” McBride said.

The DPAC will be holding a rally outside the TNRD building on Victoria Street on Saturday, May 10 — one of many to be held across the province that will culminate in a province-wide rally at the B.C. legislature in Victoria on May 26.

'Fix this mistake'

According to McBride, other DPACs, teacher associations, CUPE locals and school trustee associations from across the province will gather at the legislature later this month.

She said the rally intends to appeal to the premier and to the minister of finance to redirect funds in order to preserve school programs.

“We need to redirect some funds back into education," McBride said.

"The budget that was presented did not give districts enough money to meet the needs of kids."

She said attendees at Saturday’s rally can fill out backpack tags with what they think is missing from their child’s school experiences, sign the DPAC petition and write letters to send to the premier and MLAs, asking them “to fix this mistake” before the legislature breaks at the end of May.

Milobar wants to 'shine a light'

After meeting with several MLA’s to discuss school budget funding last month, McBride said she hopes to have an opportunity to speak at the legislature through Kamloops Centre B.C. Conservative MLA and finance critic Peter Milobar.

Speaking with Castanet, Milobar said school district funding was facing a “systemic issue that the province needs to address.”

He said the MLAs that met with the DPAC are hoping to “shine a light” on the issue.

Milobar said he thinks the province’s per-student funding model isn’t keeping up with the costs necessary to run a school district.

“I think that realization is starting to come that this is truly impacting every district in the province, and they’re all at the board level trying to make these very hard decisions as to what gets cut,” he said.

‘Disconnect' with SD73?

McBride said the DPAC doesn’t think SD73’s board of education should have passed the budget in the first place.

“We’re disappointed that the board continued to put their role as an employer and as a corporate entity under the Ministry of Education ahead of the children in our district,” she said.

“We continue to see a disconnect between the priorities of our school trustees and the priorities of our families who have children in schools.”

She said she doesn’t think the SD73 board has been doing enough to advocate for the needs of students or working with partner groups.

Speaking with Castanet following the approval of the budget last week, SD73 board chair Heather Grieve said it was “literally impossible” to maintain the current staffing and supports complement with the funding it receives.

Grieve said if the board rejected the budget, it would have stopped its ability to have conversations at the ministry-level with partner groups in the district, which she hopes to continue “to advocate alongside and very loudly to our ministry in terms of the funding issues that we’re facing.”