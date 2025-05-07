Kamloops council unanimously supports creating business plan for 'innovative' clinic proposal

Photo: Castanet Kamloops council voted unanimously in favour of putting together a business case for a municipal medical clinic.

Kamloops city council has put its unanimous support behind a councillor’s pitch to establish a municipal medical clinic, applauding the “innovative” proposal aimed at attracting much-needed doctors to the Tournament Capital.

During its Tuesday meeting, council voted 9-0 in favour of Coun. Kelly Hall’s proposal, directing city staff to prepare a business case for the municipal clinic.

Hall’s idea comes from the City of Colwood, a municipality located west of Victoria that recently established its own medical clinic — an initiative billed as the first of its kind in Canada.

Hall said he met with Colwood’s mayor to discuss the clinic, and came away with permission to use the city's business case and lean on its former CAO — “the fellow that put it together” — for additional help.

“There's a good success model that we have in place that we can follow and grow upon throughout our community,” Hall told council.

“There's a tremendous amount of synergies that can come to this community with a program like this, and it's innovative, it's creative, and it's a solution to bring doctors to our city — much needed.”

Hall’s motion noted the province’s Longitudinal Family Physician payment model, launched in 2023, made this type of clinic model possible. Physicians would be recruited, hired and paid by the municipality, and the municipality would recoup its costs from the province through the LFP model.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson said he supported Hall’s proposal, asking if there would be any cost to the taxpayer.

“The hope and understanding is that it’s zero taxation,” Hall replied.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said this model will allow doctors to practice medicine without having to worry about running the business of the clinic.

“Innovative solutions like this that can take away that burdensome cost and allow them to actually focus on providing health care is a very good thing,” she said.

Hall said he’s learned doctor recruitment is “very, very competitive,” but he believes this type of clinic model can cut through the noise.

“You have to come up with an innovative, creative way to attract — and not only attract, but also to retain doctors. And I think a program like this will do that,” he said.

Hall added he’s learned there are doctors from the United States that are moving to Canada to practice medicine — and the city could capitalize on this opportunity.

He said the business case will include the number of doctors that a City of Kamloops clinic would look to hire.

Only for residents?

Coun. Margot Middleton asked if patients would have to show proof of residence before accessing doctors at a municipal clinic.

Hall said that is the practice in Colwood, where the city worked with the regional health authority to review the registry by postal code to ensure clinic patients were residents.

Councillors said they wanted to see staff consider factors like liability, malpractice and data security for highly sensitive medical records when putting together the business case.

The business case, once complete, will be brought back to council for consideration.