Kamloops-Thompson DPAC holding rally to push for more school district funding

Photo: Bonnie McBride SD73 DPAC Bonnie McBride said the rally will be held outside the TNRD library on Victoria Street from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Local parents are calling on the province to increase school district funding and planning a rally this weekend to drum up support.

SD73 DPAC Bonnie McBride said Saturday's rally will be held outside the TNRD library on Victoria Street from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

McBride said the rally is intended to protest a lack of increases to school district funding across B.C. She said school district budgets haven’t kept up with inflation.

The rally comes off the heels of the Kamloops-Thompson School District approving its 2025-26 budget, which included dozens of job cuts in the face of a $5.8 million shortfall due to rising financial pressures.

“The rally on Saturday is really to address the immediate need for more funding for school districts to operate programs next year across the province,” she said.

“We don't have time to negotiate over the course of many years for the funding model to be restructured, because we will lose these people now.”

She said attendees at Saturday’s rally can fill out backpack tags with what they think is missing from their child’s school experiences, sign the DPAC petition and write letters to send to the premier.

McBride said Saturday’s rally is one of many that will be held across B.C. that will culminate in a province-wide rally at the legislature in Victoria on May 26.