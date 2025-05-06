Lillooet hospital ER closed again over Tuesday night

Photo: File photo. The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre will be closed over Tuesday night, Interior Health says.

The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre emergency room will be closed over Tuesday night.

It’s the latest in a series of closures for the ER, which has seen six temporary closures over the past nine days, including a 37-hour closure that started Wednesday, April 30. The emergency room was most recently closed over Sunday night.

In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 6, until 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 7.

“Patients can access emergency care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre.”

Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.