Video surveillance clips show Kamloops lawyer's movements before, after alleged murder

New videos obtained by Castanet show Kamloops lawyer Butch Bagabuyo’s movements before and after he is accused of murdering a client inside his Victoria Street law office three years ago.

Bagabuyo, 57, is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court on one count of first-degree murder, accused of killing his client, 60-year-old Mohd Abdullah, on March 11, 2022.

According to prosecutors, Bagabuyo and Abdullah conspired in 2016 to hide $774,000 from Abdullah’s ex-wife during their separation. Abdullah, a computer sciences professor at Thompson Rivers University, was trying to collect that money in the months leading up to his death, growing increasingly frustrated and “frantic,” court has heard.

The Crown has alleged that Bagabuyo killed Abdullah after burning through the hidden cash, stabbing him to death inside his Victoria Street law office and then enlisting the help of an unknowing elderly friend to rent a cargo van and dispose of the evidence.

Abdullah was reported missing after failing to show up for work on March 14, 2022. His body was discovered three days later in the back of a cargo van parked outside the home of Bagabuyo’s friend.

Prosecutors have said Bagabuyo spent Abdullah’s money on his personal living expenses and had very little other income. A forensic accountant is expected to testify later in the trial.

Piecing it together

Following Abdullah's death, Mounties set out on what they later called the most complex investigation in Kamloops RCMP history.

Investigators seized video from dozens of locations in Kamloops and one in Cache Creek — homes, businesses like The Home Depot, Denny’s and Castanet, and institutions like Royal Inland Hospital and TRU.

The clips are the result of painstaking work by investigators to comb through private footage.

In court, RCMP Cpl. David Marshall has used the videos to stitch together a timeline of events for Bagabuyo and Abdullah.

Castanet has previously published video from the trial showing Bagabuyo and his friend renting a van and driving it around in the days following Abdullah’s death.

The timeline:

• On March 10, 2022, just after 7 p.m., security cameras at The Home Depot on Hillside Drive capture a man matching Bagabuyo’s description paying cash for a large black and red storage tote — identical to the one Abdullah’s body was discovered in a week later.

• On March 11, 2022, surveillance cameras show Bagabuyo leaving his home in the 1100-block of Columbia Street at about 1 p.m. and driving toward his office. He parks in a parkade on Lansdowne Street and walks to his office.

• Also on March 11, 2022, surveillance cameras show Abdullah boarding a bus on the TRU campus just before 2 p.m., getting off at a stop on Third Avenue near Seymour Street before walking toward Bagabuyo’s office at 335 Victoria St. Abdullah can be seen pacing on the sidewalk on Victoria Street and looking at his watch.

• Later on March 11, 2022, at about 5:20 p.m., surveillance cameras show Bagabuyo driving his Honda Pilot SUV out of the Lansdowne Street parkade, parking in a stall on Victoria Street close to his office. He then carries garbage bags out, placing them in the back of his vehicle, before struggling with a red and black storage tote that appears to be very heavy. A homeless passerby stops to help him load the bin into his vehicle before Bagabuyo drives away, heading east down Victoria Street.

Court will not allow the publication of any clips showing the bin when prosecutors say Abdullah’s body was inside.

The trial continues

Bagabuyo’s trial is on pause until Friday, when it is scheduled to pick back up in Vancouver. Castanet's daily coverage of the trial will resume when it does.