Photo: Brett Mineer A body discovered Tuesday at Overlander Park is under investigation.

Police say foul play is not suspected after a person died Tuesday in a North Kamloops park.

Emergency crews were called to Overlander Park just before 2 p.m. for a report of a person in medical distress.

“The person was sadly pronounced deceased,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said.

Evelyn said Mounties do not suspect criminality.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating.