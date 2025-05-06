Brown's Kamloops Curling Club rink earns automatic berth in Olympic trials

Photo: Curling Canada Corryn Brown in action at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in February in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Corryn Brown’s Kamloops Curling Club rink will be in the field in November when Canada’s top women’s curlers compete for the right to wear the Maple Leaf at the next Olympics — putting the Tournament Capital skip one step closer to her ultimate goal.

Brown’s squad is the only from B.C. among seven women's rinks to earn an automatic berth in the 2025 Montana’s Canadian Curling Trials. The eighth and final spot will go to the winner of a pre-trials playdown.

The winner of the event will represent Canada at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan/Cortina.

“Last cycle, we went through the pre-trials process and actually ended up losing our two final games to make it to the trials,” Brown told Castanet.

“To have a guarantee and not have to go through that pre-trials process is quite a relief. It’s a gruelling event, so it’s a relief to bypass that and we can structure our season with more knowledge of where we’re going to be.”

The Kamloops rink is coming off a strong showing at the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, and Brown would like to ride that momentum all the way to Italy.

“The number one curling goal for me of all time would be to represent Canada at the Olympics — for sure,” she said.

“Obviously there are a lot of other pieces I want to accomplish in my curling career, as well, but the Olympics lands at the top."

She said curling at the Olympics has been at the top of her list of goals since 2006, when a large picture of curling legend Brad Gushue was slapped on the side of the BCLC building on West Victoria Street as a promotion for Team Canada at the Turin Games — providing a young Brown with some serious motivation.

“I would have been 11, so that was the start of my competitive curling career,” she said. “That was definitely something that fuelled a lot of my desire to continue on.”

The winner of the 2025 Montana’s Canadian Curling Trials will be crowned on Nov. 30 in Halifax.

Berth before birth

Brown is 37 weeks pregnant, with a baby boy, her first, expected to arrive on May 25.

“I’m just trying to enjoy a little bit of the slow season until life gets really busy coming up,” she said.

“The next season will look a little bit different for myself and also my family — my husband, my parents, his parents. There will be a lot of travelling with the baby."