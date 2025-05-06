Leases extended for two Kamloops shelters in Sahali, downtown

Photo: Castanet Shelters at Stuart Wood school in downtown Kamloops and on Notre Dame Drive in Sahali have been extended for another year.

BC Housing says leases for a pair of Kamloops shelters have been extended for another year.

“This will ensure people experiencing homelessness in Kamloops have longer access to shelter space as we work to bring more permanent options and more affordable housing options to the community,” BC Housing said in a statement to Castanet Kamloops.

The agency has extended the lease for 50-bed shelter Merit Place, located at 725 Notre Dame Dr. in Sahali, until March 31, 2026.

The shelter will continue to be operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association Kamloops, which has run the facility since it opened in 2022.

The Merit Place shelter has been operating at 100 per cent capacity since it opened in 2022. City council approved an application in 2023 allowing the development of a car wash on the property after the BC Housing lease expires, but it's unknown whether that plan is still being pursued.

A 25-bed shelter operated by Out of the Cold Society Kamloops in the former Stuart Wood schoolhouse has had its lease extended until April 30, 2026.

Out of the Cold also offers an additional 10-bed shelter for seniors at the same location, at 245 St. Paul Street. These beds will continue operating 24 hours per day until Sept. 30, 2025.

Out of the Cold, which has operated the shelter since 2021, will continue to run this programming.

Executive directors for Out of the Cold and CMHA Kamloops told Castanet in March they were hoping to see leases extended for these shelters, noting the continued need for shelter beds in the city.