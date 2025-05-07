Defence says victim caused gun to fire in 2021 Scotch Creek shooting

Photo: Castanet Staff Paul Binder stands accused of shooting and killing John Vance at a Scotch Creek car wash on June 25, 2021.

There's no denying John Vance was fatally shot outside a Scotch Creek car wash in 2021, but the lawyers of the man who was holding the gun say Vance was the victim of his own making.

Closing submissions were made to jurors on Tuesday morning in Paul Binder's second-degree murder trial, which has been underway since last week at the Kamloops Law Courts.

Everyone agrees that Binder was holding the semi-automatic nine millimetre handgun that shot and killed Vance in Scotch Creek on June 25, 2021.

The shooting was captured on security cameras.

A jury will soon be tasked with deciding whether the shooting was on purpose, accidental or self-defence.

Accidental firing?

Defence lawyers Jay Michi and Kyle Komarynsky told jurors the video footage doesn’t tell the full story.

Michi said Vance was the aggressor and appeared agitated when talking with Binder outside the car wash before the shooting. He said Vance pulled a machete from its sheath before Binder walked away.

When Binder returned with his handgun, Michi said he only raised the gun when Vance began to approach him and the gun only goes off as he retreats.

A video surveillance expert testified last week the footage of the shooting had less than half the frame rate of a typical video.

Michi submitted that Vance approached Binder, grabbed the handgun, pulled it towards him and caused Binder's finger to pull the trigger — but he said it would be impossible to tell that did indeed happened because of the video’s low frame rate and quality.

“Mr. Binder either did not mean for his gun to fire or he acted in justified self-defence in these circumstances,” Michi said

“Mr. Binder's actions were eminently reasonable in all the circumstances, given his location, his situation and his history with Mr. Vance. His response might not have been perfect, but perfection is not what we seek.”

Michi said Binder’s guilt has not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt and asked the jury to acquit him.

Who was 'on offence?'

Crown prosecutor Laura Drake had a very different message for jurors.

"It's clear from the video that Mr. Binder was acting on offence on the day Mr. Vance was killed — not defence," she said.

Despite Binder and Vance’s relationship souring in the months before the shooting, Drake said they were capable of getting along and both appeared calm in surveillance footage before the shooting. She said perhaps the conversation got "a bit more heated" when Vance began to wave his arms.

When Binder went into his nearby home to retrieve his handgun, Drake said, “there was no objective reason for him to be scared” because Vance had not brandished a weapon or threatened him.

She claimed Binder was angry when he “stormed” into his home, mumbling about people taking what they wanted. He then returned to the car wash and levelled the gun, at which point Vance tried to defend himself.

“Ask yourselves, is there any other reason to point a loaded gun at someone other than to show you're willing to use it?” Drake asked the jury.

“Mr. Binder either intended Mr. Vance's death or he was reckless as to whether or not Mr. Vance lived or died.”

The jury will will return to court on Thursday morning, after which deliberations will begin.