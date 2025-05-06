Kamloops council says fulsome report on governance issues to be published in 'weeks'

Photo: KTW file photo. Kamloops councillors say a yet-to-be-released report will provide more detail about ongoing governance issues, particularly as they relate to Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

A Kamloops councillor says an upcoming report will lay bare details about council’s struggle to maintain order amid governance issues brought on by Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

On Monday, Kamloops council sent out a news release announcing a summary of this report, originally compiled for Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister of municipal affairs. It was posted on the city website.

Coun. Stephen Karpuk, this month’s deputy mayor, said he’s hopeful a redacted copy of the full report, which is hundreds of pages long, will be released in the weeks ahead.

“Up until this point, we've made statements and we've not been able to give any real, solid evidence,” Karpuk said. “We felt it was time to be able to sort of take the handcuffs off and just say, ‘Look, this is what was done. We've gone through the processes.’”

Council said it submitted the report to Kahlon on Feb. 13 after the minister asked for an update on work being done to implement recommendations from municipal advisor Henry Braun.

Braun was tapped last year to look into the root causes of council dysfunction, concluding the mayor shoulders the blame over his combativeness and unwillingness to accept feedback or admit fault.

Report alleges workplace misconduct, privacy breaches

The report for the minister included governance challenges and actions taken to address Braun’s recommendations, according to the summary. It said Hamer-Jackson’s actions have tallied up more than $1 million in additional legal expenses for the city halfway through his term.

The summary said independent investigations have substantiated 24 workplace-related complaints against Hamer-Jackson, including “multiple WorkSafeBC claims” the city can't legally disclose in detail. The document said as of mid-February, the mayor has committed 21 confirmed breaches of privacy.

The summary also said the mayor has missed nearly half of closed and special council meetings since taking office in November of 2022 — including all closed council meetings since Aug. 13, 2024.

The summary includes measures council has undertaken in response, including cutting Hamer-Jackson’s pay, restricting his access to confidential information and moving his office away from staff.

“Despite receiving clear guidance from municipal advisor Braun aimed at improving conduct, communication and leadership skills, the mayor has not demonstrated meaningful efforts to address or implement these recommendations,” the summary stated.

Karpuk said council will keep following legislation, the Braun report and the code of conduct — which, he added, applies to all council members.

“The report is very clear that the mayor has chosen a different path that doesn't align with good governance. And I'll leave it at that. The rest of us seem to be trying. We’re willing to be accountable," Karpuk said.

He said he is disappointed council and the mayor can’t find a way to collectively work together, noting its strategic plan was supported unanimously.

Mayor demands proof

However, Hamer-Jackson said he’d like to see “the proof, the facts, the evidence” behind council’s statements.

“We’ve been hearing this now for two years. They call it councillors' communication strategy. They go behind closed doors,” Hamer-Jackson said.

When asked to respond to statements saying he’s received two dozen substantiated workplace-related complaints and nearly as many confirmed privacy breaches, Hamer-Jackson asked how he could breach privacy if he doesn’t attend closed meetings.

Hamer-Jackson was found by an independent investigator to have breached privacy by handing out copies of a confidential workplace report. When this was noted, Hamer-Jackson said his own privacy was breached when that same report had been leaked to news reporters months before he received a copy in the mail.

He said most code of conduct complaints against him have been dismissed, and his three confirmed breaches were “frivolous.”

When asked about missing closed council meetings, Hamer-Jackson said he didn’t attend the first two of his elected term because he wasn’t allowed, adding at the time, city lawyers said he was in a conflict of interest due to a spat with a non-profit.

When asked about the other closed council meetings that have happened since, Hamer-Jackson kept returning to the pair of meetings held in late 2022.

"Let's get to the real thing here. I was elected to get a safer community and accountability, and obviously you don't see it,” Hamer-Jackson said.

A document of attendance records obtained by Castanet from the City of Kamloops on Oct. 9, 2024, showed Hamer-Jackson had been recorded as absent for 10 of 23 closed council or committee of the whole meetings held so far that year, including all meetings from Aug. 13 until Oct. 8.

The mayor said he believed the municipal advisor would have come to a different conclusion if the role had been handed to Peter Fassbender, who was originally chosen for the job but was replaced by Braun without explanation from the province.

Council, Kahlon met in late April

Council and Kahlon met to discuss Braun’s recommendations and governance challenges in a closed-door meeting at the end of April. Hamer-Jackson was invited to attend this meeting, and chose not to do so.

Karpuk said council’s goal in releasing the report prepared for Kahlon is to “maintain an open dialogue about the steps that we've been taking to strengthen our municipal governance.”

He said they will release as much information as possible, but some names or personal identifiers need to be removed as per privacy legislation.

“I'm just grateful that we can shed some light on stuff that we've been talking about — and people question, you know, we talk about it and the mayor denies and deflects and does what he does,” he said.

“We are able to at least give you the summary today, and hopefully the vast majority of the information in the documents that are about to be released in some weeks.”