Kamloops drug dealer busted with loaded gun, cocaine avoids jail

A Kamloops drug dealer won't go to jail after police found $2,000 worth of cocaine and a loaded revolver in her purse.

Brittany Belcourt, 34, was sentenced Monday in B.C. Supreme Court. She was convicted following a trial last summer on charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possessing a loaded prohibited firearm without authorization.

Belcourt was a passenger in a car that was pulled over by police at about 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2021, at Eighth Avenue and Seymour Street. Mounties quickly noticed a scale on the dash and two weapons, a hunting knife and a baseball bat, in plain view.

Belcourt was detained and her purse was searched. Inside, a constable found a fully loaded .44-calibre revolver with the hammer cocked and ready to fire, as well as a freezer bag containing 21.4 grams of cocaine — worth a little more than $2,000 on the street, court heard.

Also in the purse was Belcourt’s wallet, which contained photo identification, and a pill bottle bearing a prescription in her name.

A search of the vehicle later turned up more than $4,200 in cash and a single .44-calibre bullet, in addition to the knife and bat.

Crown wanted three years

At trial, Belcourt testified in her own defence and claimed ignorance.

She said she was aware drugs were inside the vehicle, but she did not know they were in her purse. Regarding the gun, she said she had no idea it was present and suggested it might have been planted when she was distracted.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Sheri Donegan didn’t buy it.

Belcourt, who has no previous criminal record, has moved away from negative peers in Kamloops and is working as a cashier.

Prosecutors were seeking a sentence of three years in prison, while defence lawyer Dustin Gagnon suggested two years of house arrest plus a lengthy period of probation.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Joe Doyle took the case over last year after Donegan was promoted to the B.C. Court of Appeal. He sentenced Belcourt to two years of house arrest to be followed by two more years of probation.

“Ms. Belcourt has demonstrated strength of character in coming to grips with her addiction on her own initiative, she’s separated herself from the Kamloops area and from the drug culture,” the judge said.

“In my view, this is an exceptional case — or in other words, beyond the norm."

Belcourt was also handed a 10-year firearms prohibition, and she will be required to submit a sample of her DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database.