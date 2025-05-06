Jury will hear closing arguments Tuesday in Scotch Creek murder trial

Photo: KTW file The jury box in Courtroom 5D at the Kamloops Law Courts.

Paul Binder's fate will soon be left in the hands of a jury.

Closing submissions are expected to get underway on Tuesday morning in Binder's second-degree murder trial, which has been underway since last week at the Kamloops Law Courts.

Everyone agrees that Binder was holding the semi-automatic nine millimetre handgun that shot and killed John Vance in Scotch Creek on June 25, 2021.

The shooting was captured on security cameras.

Jurors have been told the issue at trial is whether Binder was acting in self defence.

'I just shot John'

The jury heard last week that Binder and Vance were friends but their relationship soured in the months leading up to the shooting.

The feud was described as one-sided and Vance was said to “come after [Binder] whenever he got a chance.” Mounties who responded to Binder’s car wash the morning of the shooting said they had prior dealings with Vance and he was “definitely involved” in crime.

In security camera footage played in court, Binder and Vance can be seen at the car wash before the shooting. Binder leaves to go to his next door residence and returns with a handgun, which he levels at Vance.

Vance, who was empty handed, can be seen in the footage moving towards Binder as the shot is fired.

A witness who was staying at Binder’s residence the previous night recalled hearing Binder say “I just shot John” when he returned after the shooting.

Moments after the shooting, Vance was found gravely injured sitting in his Dodge pickup truck inside Binder's car wash with a shotgun in his arms and a machete on his belt.

A firearms examination expert who testified last week said the handgun was in normal working order and could not have misfired.