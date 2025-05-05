Kamloops RCMP look for help identifying suspects in attempted carjacking

Photo: RCMP On May 4 just before 6 a.m., police received a report of a robbery an hour earlier of a robbery on the 500-block of Victoria Street.

Kamloops Mounties are looking for tips to help solve a robbery that was abandoned because neither of the would-be carjackers knew how to drive standard.

Police said the incident happened early Sunday morning, at about 5 a.m., in the 500-block of Victoria Street near Sixth Avenue.

Mounties said a person was sitting in their vehicle in a parking lot when they were allegedly approached by two masked men.

“The suspects robbed the victim of items in their possession, then attempted to steal their vehicle, too, but failed when they realized they were unable to drive a standard transmission,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“As part of their investigation, police have obtained suspect images and are releasing them to the public in hopes that someone can identify them.”

The first suspect is described as a skinny man with a red and black bandana covering his face up to his eyes and a red hoody.

The second suspect is described as a skinny Indigenous man standing taller than six feet and wearing brown work pants, a hoody and a red and black bandana.

The two suspects allegedly ran westbound down a nearby alley.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information related to the investigation is asked to contact Kamloops Mounties at 250-828-3000.