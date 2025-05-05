Kamloops elementary school takes precautionary steps following nearby bear sighting

Photo: Castanet Staff In a notice sent to parents, Arthur Stevenson elementary said a report of a bear has prompted its usual precautionary steps.

Students at a Kamloops elementary school are being encouraged to walk home in pairs as a precautionary measure after a bear was spotted nearby.

In a notice sent via email on Monday afternoon, Arthur Stevenson Elementary School parents were told a bear was spotted in the “general neighbourhood."

“Unless we have any more concrete details to share, then we will follow our usual precautionary steps to advise students in all classes to walk home in pairs today,” the notice reads.

Parents of Arthur Stevenson students can call the school to make arrangements to pick up their child.