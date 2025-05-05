Tk'emlups honours missing, murdered Indigenous women on Red Dress Day

Photo: Castanet TteS Coun. Nikki Fraser speaks at an event held on Monday, May 5, for Red Dress Day.

Two red skirts surrounded by blossom-shaped lights were placed in the Moccasin Square Garden community centre Monday — a visual reminder of two of Tk’emlups te Secwepemc's own “stolen sisters," a band councillor said.

The Tk’emlups event was one of many happening across Canada marking Red Dress Day.

Held on May 5 each year, the day is dedicated to raising awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.

In front of dozens gathered at the community centre, Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Tkwenem7iple7 (Coun.) Nikki Fraser said the dresses placed next to her represented two women — Penny Peters and Samatha Paul.

Paul was Fraser's cousin. Her remains were found about nine months after she went missing in 2013.

“Samantha was a daughter, a cousin, an auntie and a sister, and was a bright light in our family. She was loved, and she deserved to be protected,” Fraser said.

“This day is about honour. It's about remembering, but it's also about demanding more.”

She noted the National Inquiry into the Missing and Murdered Women and Girls, which concluded in 2019, resulted in 231 calls to justice — “legal imperatives grounded in human rights.”

“Let us move beyond performative gestures," she said. "Let us bring us into community, into responsibility and into honouring and uplifting our women and girls and two spirit kin."