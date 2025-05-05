Person of interest sought after series of suspicious fires sparked downtown: RCMP

Photo: Castanet

Police are investigating a series of suspicious fires in downtown Kamloops early Monday morning.

According to Mounties, officers were alerted to multiple garbage can fires in the downtown area just before 1 a.m.

“Police officers patrolled the area for suspects, while Kamloops Fire Rescue dealt with the flames,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“A person was allegedly observed in the area, described as a Caucasian man who had long hair with red highlights, was wearing dark clothing and holding a pair of ski boots.”

Evelyn said investigators would like to talk to the person, and they hope he comes forward or someone has information to help Mounties track him down.

No major damage was reported as a result of the fires. Anyone with information about the fires or the person of interest can call police at 250-828-3000.