Judge orders destruction for last of three dogs involved in deadly North Kamloops pet attack

The final of three dogs found to have taken part in an attack that killed a family pet in a North Kamloops backyard has been ordered by a judge to be killed.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey ruled on Monday that Ferb, the lone survivor of three dogs implicated in a bloody attack on Richmond Avenue, will be euthanized.

Heidi, a beloved 12-year-old collie, was killed in her own backyard on Sept. 8, 2024, after three dogs — Bella, Snoop and Ferb — escaped from a nearby home and jumped the fence.

Heidi’s injuries were described in court as catastrophic. The veterinarian who performed her necropsy was unable to pinpoint a cause of death due to the extent of the wounds, which included a “significant chunk” missing from her side, a degloving injury to her neck and “many puncture wounds.”

The City of Kamloops seized the dogs, labelled them dangerous and filed an application in court to have them killed. Testing following the seizure showed the three dogs had meth and cocaine in their systems.

Snoop was put down for medical reasons while in the city’s care in December, and Bella was ordered euthanized in January after a so-called “dog whisperer” backed out of his commitment to take the three dogs in.

Judge convinced

Before making his decision, Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey heard competing characterizations of Ferb’s disposition — city officials described him as dangerous, while his owner called him “a little baby.”

But he said the question he had to decide was straightforward.

“The issue for the court is simply one of whether Ferb fits the definition of a dangerous dog, and specifically has Ferb killed or seriously injured a domestic animal?” the judge said.

“I find the evidence persuasive, certainly on a balance of probabilities, that Ferb participated in the killing of Heidi.”

Dickey pointed to the evidence of the three dogs escaping their home, witness accounts of the dogs circling Heidi after she was killed, another witness account of the dogs attacking a pedestrian on Richmond Avenue following the attack on Heidi, the veterinarian’s description of the dogs smelling like blood and the evidence of an expert that “pack mentality” was likely at play.

Ferb will be euthanized by a qualified veterinarian within the next 30 days.