Kamloops economy benefited from $316M in visitor spending last year, report says

Tourists visiting the Tournament Capital injected $316 million into the local economy last year, according to a report prepared for Tourism Kamloops.

In a news release, Tourism Kamloops said that is the highest amount of direct visitor spending ever recorded for the city.

“Even though we had slightly fewer travellers than our record year of 2022, the value of each visit increased,” said Erik Fisher, CEO of Tourism Kamloops, in a statement.

“Visitors spent more per person in 2024, and that means more money flowing directly into our community’s small businesses, events and experiences.”

According to a 2024 economic impact report produced by Larose Research & Strategy and Pacific Analytics, Kamloops welcomed 1.87 million visitors to Kamloops last year, slightly less than its record year in 2022.

The report said these visitors generated about $8.5 million in local government taxes. This spending helps pay for municipal services and offsets property taxes — the equivalent of $210 per household last year, according to Tourism Kamloops.

More than 2,600 Kamloops jobs were supported by tourism last year.

The research group found that the wider Thompson-Nicola region saw $382 million in total economic impacts.

Tourism Kamloops noted last year saw wildfire concerns and challenges due to inflation and other economic pressures — yet visitor spending remained high, and the city outperformed several other Thompson-Okanagan destinations.

“Kamloops demonstrated stability and adaptability. It’s clear our tourism businesses, many of them small and independently owned, know how to weather uncertainty,” Fisher said.

“This report helps us celebrate our contributions and continue advocating for their successes.”