Hundreds of hockey players in Kamloops for National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

Hundreds of hockey players have arrived in the Tournament Capital to compete in Canada’s premier Indigenous hockey event.

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc and the City of Kamloops are hosting the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships this year, which officially kicked off Sunday evening with an opening ceremony.

The championships will see six male and six female under-18 hockey teams from across the country compete from Monday to Saturday, competing for the Turtle Island Cup.

“You can expect fast-paced hockey,” said NAHC board chair and Kamloops Sports Council Executive Director Duncan Olthuis.

“Some of these kids are going into the WHL, they've been drafted, some kids are going to university, and it's very high quality hockey — and it's free.”

Olthuis said a number of events will be held over the week to showcase the community’s culture, as well.

For Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc local and four-time NAHC Team BC player Jaylah Bottle, it’s the community that she’s looking forward to the most.

“Just the community and the girls, the teams — really great,” she said.

“It's just a great tournament energy wise, and the players are great, the people running the tournament are super great. So I feel like that just gets people excited.”

Bottle said Team BC has claimed bronze for four straight years, but she likes their chances going into this year's tournament,

“Definitely hoping for gold this year — I think we're more than capable of it, as well,” she said.

Round-robin games will be played at the McArthur Island Sports and Event Centre from Monday to Friday, and medal round action will take place at Sandman Centre on Saturday. All games are free to watch.

Speaking at Sunday’s opening ceremony, Tk’emlúps Tkwenem7íple7 (Coun.) Boyd Gottfriedson called it a privilege and an honour to host this year’s championships.

“This championship is more about than just competition. This is a celebration of Indigenous pride, strength and unity,” he said.

“It is a time to uplift our youth, affirm our cultures and build lasting relationships through the sport of hockey.

City of Kamloops deputy mayor Stephen Karpuk told the crowd the city was proud to host the event, which he called “a celebration of Indigenous excellence, culture and community.”

It’s the third time B.C. has hosted the championships, after Prince George in 2004 and the Cowichan Valley in 2017.