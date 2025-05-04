Rush tribute act New World Men to make B.C. debut at Sagebrush Theatre

Photo: New World Men New World Men: The Sound of Rush will come to Kamloops May 25 at the Sagebrush Theatre at 7 p.m.

It’s the first time Rush tribute act New World Men will be touring in B.C., and they say Kamloops audiences will witness a “roller-coaster of high-octane.”

New World Men: The Sound of Rush will come to Kamloops May 25 at the Sagebrush Theatre at 7 p.m.

The show says audiences can expect "epic guitar solos, drum fills, Geddy Lee’s unique singing style, and intimate acoustic moments when the band takes you back to the early days of Rush.”

The Canadian trio includes Matt Grou on drums and vocals, Marc Girard on bass and keyboard duties and François Larouche on guitar.

“We want our show to be something you experience almost as a story, not just a delivery of one song after the next. That’s what we strive to achieve,” Grou said in a news release.

“We don’t intend to look like the originals, but we certainly do our best to sound like them.”

After the Kamloops performance, the tour will then make stops at Penticton’s Cleland Theatre on May 26 and Kelowna’s Mary Irwin Theatre on May 28.

Tickets and more information on New World Men’s tour is available online.