Kamloops man gets twelve month probation for downtown dollar store assault

Photo: KTW File Chevy Ignace-Guitar, 21, plead guilty to an assault last year where he swung a stolen crowbar at a security guard.

A man who swung a crowbar at a security guard at a downtown Kamloops dollar store has been ordered to spend the next year on probation.

Chevy Ignace-Guitar, 21, was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to a single count of assault.

Court heard Ignace-Guitar entered the Dollarama in Lansdowne Village at about 2:30 p.m. on June 2, 2024, followed by a security guard. The guard watched as Ignace-Guitar took a crowbar from a store shelf and walked out without paying.

When confronted by the security guard outside, Ignace-Guitar tried to brush them off. But when the guard put their hand on his shoulder to stop him, Ignace-Guitar raised the crowbar and told them not to touch him.

He began to advance on the guard before he took a swing with the crowbar, but missed.

Ignace-Guitar was then followed back to his bike by a second guard. When that guard asked if he had taken any products from the store, the court heard Ignace-Guitar replied, “Yeah, and I got a knife too.”

He brandished the knife but did not threaten the guard with it. Ignace-Guitar then ran away.

Ignace-Guitar's lack of an adult record, his intellectual challenges and his sporadic addictions issues were cited as mitigating factors.

A Kamloops provincial court judge went along with a joint submission for 12 months probation.

Ignace-Guitar will be barred from possessing any weapons for the duration of his probation and will be required to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database.