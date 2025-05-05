Kamloops to see mixed bag of sunny, cloudy conditions over coming week

Cindy White

Windy weather conditions are in the forecast for Kamloops during the start of the coming week, and a mix of sunshine and overcast can be expected all week long.

According to Environment Canada, eastern winds around 20 km/h are expected early in the afternoon Monday. Conditions will be sunny throughout the day with a high of 22 C and a low of 6 C overnight.

"With a ridge of high pressure building over southern B.C. for Monday to Tuesday, we're expecting sunny conditions and a slight rising temperature trend," said Environment Canada meteorologist Nan Lu.

Windy conditions will continue on Tuesday, alongside sunny skies and a high of 27 C. Tuesday night will see cloudy periods and a low of 13 C.

"There won't be any strong systems moving through, but we will be getting some weak upper level disturbance that could bring a slight chance of showers," Lu said.

"There will be a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorm for Wednesday and Thursday."

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Wednesday but is expected to clear by the evening. Temperatures will peak at a high of 23 C and will hit a low of 10 C.

Thursday will see sunny conditions and a daytime high of 21 C. A low of 7 C and cloudy periods are expected at night.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day. A high of 22 C is anticipated during the day and a low of 10 C Friday night.

According to Environment Canada, the weekend will see a mix of sun and cloud and highs around 22 C.