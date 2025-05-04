TRU community radio station to hold annual record fair next month

Photo: Contributed The Thompson Rivers University campus radio station is holding its annual fair at St. Andrew’s Prebysterian Church on 6th Avenue on June 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 27th edition of CFBX's annual Record Fair will be back next month to raise funds for the volunteer-led campus radio station.

The station located at Thompson Rivers University is holding its annual event at St. Andrew’s Prebysterian Church on 6th Avenue on June 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s a major fundraiser for the volunteer-run station, that broadcasts non-commercial music ranging from classical and jazz to metal and hip-hop and news and information not generally heard on commercial radio.

Vendors will be selling music, stereo equipment and musical paraphernalia at the event. CFBX said admission is $2 and the event will include giveaways, door prizes and live music.

Vendor tables are $25 each. More information for potential vendors can be found by contacting the station at [email protected].

CFBX is accepting donations of used music and stereo equipment to sell at its own table. Donations can be dropped off at the radio station at House 8 on TRU’s campus, or can be picked up by a volunteer by calling 250-377-3988.

For more information, call 250-377-3988 or email [email protected].