Kamloops RCMP seeking video or dash cam footage for Paul Lake area murder investigation

Photo: RCMP Dylan Godfrey was found deceased by the RCMP in the Paul Lake area near Kamloops, B.C on April 25, 2025.

A week after a man was found slain on the outskirts of Kamloops, police are asking anyone who might have video footage to come forward.

Mounties are continuing their investigation into the homicide of Dylan Thomas Godfrey, 43, who was found dead in the Scheidam Flats area on April 25.

On Friday night, police issued a press release asking anyone who was in the area of the North Shore of Kamloops that has video or dash cam footage from April 16 at 5 a.m. to April 22 at 10 a.m. to contact investigators.

RCMP said they have worked diligently to gather evidence and canvass the community for information about the homicide.

“As our investigators close in on a definitive understanding of how Mr. Godfrey was murdered and the events that transpired after, we strongly urge anyone with information or knowledge to contact our information line,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said in a news release.

Raids by heavily armed Mounties in recent days at homes on 10th Street and Valhalla Drive are related, police said.

One is the same home that was the scene of a separate murder two years ago, as well as a firebombing last March.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line can be reached at 1-877-987-8477.