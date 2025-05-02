Lillooet ER to close from Saturday morning to Sunday morning.

Photo: File photo The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre will be closed for a 25 hour period starting Saturday morning

After being closed for a 37-hour period and reopening on Friday morning, the Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre emergency room will be closed for another 25 hours.

This now makes five temporary closures over the past two weeks.

In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 3 to 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 4.

“Patients can access emergency care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre.”

Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.

IH has stopped providing information about reasons for temporary emergency room closures, but they have typically been due to staffing shortages.