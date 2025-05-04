Count identifies 313 homeless people in Kamloops

Photo: KTW file A person's belongings parked alongside a vacant storefront on Tranquille Road in North Kamloops.

A new municipal report says the number of people experiencing homelessness in Kamloops has increased by more than 200 per cent in the past decade — although numbers appear to have remained relatively stable since 2023.

During its meeting on Tuesday, Kamloops city council will be reviewing statistics from last year’s Point-In-Time Count, which took place over a 24-hour period in October.

During that time, 313 individuals were counted and 236 surveys were completed.

Alongside basic demographic information, the survey asked questions about where people have found shelter, how long they have experienced homelessness, and how long they have been in Kamloops.

“The information collected will help guide decision makers, planners, and service providers in advocating for and developing programs and services that support our community’s most vulnerable,” said a City of Kamloops staff report prepared for Tuesday’s council meeting.

The report said over the past 10 years, there has been a 229 per cent increase in homelessness in Kamloops.

However, the total number of people identified as experiencing homelessness during the Point-In-Time Count last fall appears to have stayed stable since 2023. During that year’s count, 312 people were identified as experiencing homelessness.

The report noted since 2021, there has been 26 per cent increase in seniors’ homelessness, and a 41 per cent increase in female homelessness.

Among this year’s survey respondents, 68 per cent identified as men, 31 per cent as female, and one per cent identified as another gender identity.

The most common age group was between 35 and 44 years old, making up 31 per cent of respondents.

The report said 68 per cent of survey respondents have either always lived in Kamloops, or have lived in the city for five years or longer.

Of those surveyed, 22 per cent indicated their primary reason for originally coming to the city was because they had family here, and 33 per cent said they remained in Kamloops because of proximity to loved ones.

Fifty-five per cent of the respondents identified as Indigenous.

The survey found the main barriers to housing include high rental prices (80 per cent), followed by low income (78 per cent) and addiction issues (48 per cent).