Local governments must balance free speech right with maintaining safe workplace, city lawyer says

Photo: Castanet Denise McCabe and Jessica Vliegenthart present in front of SILGA delegates in Merritt on Thursday, May 1.

A pair of municipal lawyers say local governments are facing increased aggression from some members of public, but it’s no easy task to balance a citizen's right to freedom of expression against city hall's duty to maintain a safe workplace for staff.

Fulton & Co. partners Denise McCabe and Jessica Vliegenthart discussed that tightrope walk in front of a packed room of elected officials at the Southern Interior Local Government Association conference in Merritt on Thursday.

McCabe, who represents the City of Kamloops and other municipalities, said she estimated about half the audience could tell a story about a disruptive or aggressive interaction.

“Democracy is messy. People have strong opinions, and the way in which they voice those opinions can put staff in unsafe positions,” she said.

“As we’ve gone through, it's particularly challenging for work in local governments, where, in open meetings, these two rights often clash.”

Obligation to workers

Vliegenthart said local governments have a duty to maintain a safe workplace for staff, and must protect them from bullying and harassment by members of the public, employees and elected officials.

If that isn’t taken seriously, she said, consequences can be expensive and far-reaching for municipalities.

“It can face significant legal liability in the form of constructive dismissal claims — which can easily result in awards in the hundreds of thousands of dollars range for senior staff,” she said.

Vliegenthart said a municipality's inability to provide a safe workplace can cause attrition, increased stress and medical leave, difficulty hiring and a loss in government confidence.

Everyone in Canada has a right to free expression enshrined in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. McCabe said political settings like council chambers and regional district boardrooms are afforded a “very, very high degree of protection” for such discourse.

But rights have limits — especially where hate speech or defamation is involved.

McCabe said people have the right to be frustrated, angry, or even rude. But at the same time, she said, local governments can’t let staff be exposed to vitriol or they could face legal claims.

Tools to protect staff

The lawyers encouraged elected officials to implement rules of decorum at open meetings, which can include rules about not speaking unless invited and banning heckling, cheering or booing. Such rules should be posted publicly to make clear what kind of behaviour is expected.

They said municipal staff should be empowered to raise concerns early and to remove themselves from unsafe situations. They said in some cases, IT can be used to prevent some members of the public from emailing certain staff members.

In some Canadian municipalities, fully remote meetings have been implemented in an effort to de-escalate tensions.

Vliegenthart said the meeting chair has a mandatory legal duty to preserve order — and if this individual fails in their job, other council members can raise a point of order to appoint another temporary chair.

She said councils can also impose “reasonable limits” on how the public can engage at open meetings, including implementing a speaking time limit or restricting topics of discussion.

It's on the agenda

Kamloops city council is set to approve a number of policy changes regarding public input at its meetings. Council paused public inquires for months after continued struggles to maintain decorum in the gallery at city hall.

Some have blamed the slip in decorum and civility seen in council chambers on the chair, Hamer-Jackson.

Changes include replacing public inquiries with a public input session that would see a maximum of five speakers per meeting, each given a two-minute time limit to address council. People would have to sign up in advance.

Kamloops Coun. Stephen Karpuk, SILGA director-at-large, said he felt many delegates could relate to the presentation, adding he’d like to see the topic return for discussion at a future conference.

“We have to agree to disagree. You don't always have to have that agreement, but we have to have an agreement that in a civil society, discussions and that are really critical to moving forward,” Karpuk said.

“Name calling, attacking people, and the hate speech and the misinformation has no place — and yet it's so rampant.”

Kamloops council will vote on public inquiry changes during its Tuesday meeting.