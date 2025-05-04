'You all mean well'; Judge stops short of sending Tiny House Warriors to jail

Photo: KTW file

None of the four Tiny House Warriors who “took things too far” during a 2021 assault on a Trans Mountain work camp in the North Thompson will go to prison.

Prosecutors wanted Nicole Manuel, Isha Jules, Tricia Charlie and Sami Nasir jailed for their actions on Sept. 15, 2021, when they hurled rocks and insults at Trans Mountain security and work crews while blocking access to a camp in Blue River.

Each of the four were convicted last year following a trial.

The assault lasted for more than three hours before police arrived — described by the Crown as “constant profanity and yelling, incursions onto the property and a breach of the injunction, multiple people at different entry points to the camp, damage to the property on the roadway and damage to the property inside the camp."

Court heard the mess cost more than $79,000 to repair — including about $65,000 in damage to a solar energy system.

Manuel and Jules were described in court as the aggressors. Prosecutors sought jail for all four — about a year for Manuel and Jules, 9.5 months for Nasir and about six months for Charlie.

Manuel also avoided jail in 2022 following a conviction on charges stemming from an anti-pipeline protest in which Tiny House Warriors stormed a high-level private meeting and spilled red paint.

'Work on your delivery'

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett sentenced Manuel, Jules and Nasir to house arrest, while Charlie received a sentence of probation.

She suggested they improve their messaging.

“If any of the four accused were actually hoping to raise awareness or get across an important message that day to anyone they believe needs to hear it, they failed,” she said.

"All of you need to work on your delivery."

Bennett said she does not believe any of the Tiny House Warriors are bad.

“Deep down, you all mean well and you are all good people,” she said.

“It is evident to me that you care for each other and for your people, and that you have a real and passionate cause. The problem is, as I said earlier, that on Sept. 15, you took things too far."

The sentences

The Crown sought 187 days in jail for Charlie while defence sought a conditional discharge. She was sentenced to 36 months of probation, during which time she will be required to complete 50 hours of community service, among other conditions.

Prosecutors sought a 284-day jail sentence for Nasir while defence sought a conditional discharge. She was sentenced to one year of house arrest and a further year of probation. She will be required to complete 100 hours of community service, among other conditions.

For Jules, the Crown sought a 360-day jail sentence while defence sought a discharge or house arrest. He was sentenced to 15 months of house arrest to be followed by two years of probation. He will be required to complete 100 hours of community service.

Manuel was facing the longest potential jail sentence, 374 days, while her defence lawyer sought a year of house arrest. She was sentenced to 16 months of house arrest to be followed by two years of probation. She will also be required to complete 100 hours of community service.