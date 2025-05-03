TRU professor 'frantic' about hidden cash prior to murder, judge told

Photo: RCMP Mohd Abdullah was captured on security cameras walking into a meeting at his lawyer's office in the 300-block of Victoria Street on March 11, 2022. Prosecutors say he was stabbed to death during the meeting.

A Thompson Rivers University professor was “very distraught” in the months before he was killed and worried that he might never get back a large sum of money he conspired with his lawyer to hide from his ex — so agitated that his banker worried about his mental health.

Week 3 of Kamloops lawyer Butch Bagabuyo’s first-degree murder trial came to a close Friday in B.C. Supreme Court. Bagabuyo, 57, is accused of killing his client, 60-year-old Mohd Abdullah.

According to prosecutors, Bagabuyo and Abdullah conspired in 2016 to hide $774,000 from Abdullah’s ex-wife during their separation. Abdullah, who taught computer sciences at TRU, was trying to collect that money in the months leading up to his death on March 11, 2022.

The Crown has alleged that Bagabuyo killed Abdullah after burning through the hidden cash, stabbing him to death inside his Victoria Street law office and then enlisting the help of an unknowing elderly friend to rent a cargo van and dispose of the evidence.

Abdullah was reported missing after failing to show up for work on March 14, 2022. His body was discovered three days later inside a large storage tote in the back of a cargo van parked outside the home of Bagabuyo's friend.

Prosecutors have said Bagabuyo spent Abdullah’s money on his personal living expenses and had very little other income. A forensic accountant is expected to testify later in the trial.

Retirement savings

The only witness called on Friday was Murray Redman, who was Abdullah’s financial advisor at the CIBC branch on Notre Dame Drive.

Redman said the cash Abdullah squirrelled away with Bagabuyo made up a "very significant" portion of his retirement savings. He said Abdullah told him about the scheme in 2019.

“He had an estate issue where his ex-wife passed away and there were other people within the estate on his ex-wife’s side of the family that were after the money,” he said. "He wanted to shield it from them.”

Redman said Abdullah became increasingly frustrated with Bagabuyo’s repeated excuses for not returning the money, and he appeared to be spiralling.

“He was hoping to have the money back in December 2021. The money that was coming in was going to be part of the retirement plan that I was putting together for Mohd,” he said.

“He was very distraught and getting very concerned about the release of the funds.”

Mental health worry

In cross-examination, defence lawyer Mark Swartz pushed Redman further on Abdullah's state at the time.

“He was getting quite anxious about the money getting released to him,” Redman said.

“Not only was he anxious, he was frantic, you’d agree?” Swartz asked.

“I would agree, yes,” Redman replied.

“He was very upset, you’d agree?” Swartz asked.

“I would agree, yes,” Redman said.

“In fact, it was such a situation that you actually feared at the time for his mental health?” Swartz asked.

“I did,” Redman replied.

Change of venue

The Kamloops portion of Bagabuyo’s trial concluded on Friday. The remainder will be heard at the Vancouver Law Courts.

Court is not expected to sit again until Friday, May 9, to give lawyers time to deal with an issue regarding Bagabuyo’s bail.

Details about the situation cannot be reported because they are covered by a court-ordered publication ban.

Castanet's daily coverage of the Bagabuyo trial will continue in Vancouver when the trial resumes.

The trial is scheduled to run until June 20.