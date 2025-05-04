Kamloops bike valet to set up at Sandman Centre this year, with additional farmers' market service

Photo: Castanet Last year's bike valet was set up at Kelson Hall. This year, the valet will operate at Sandman Centre with a satellite location set up on Saturdays for the Kamloops Farmers' Market.

The Kamloops bike valet is gearing up for another season, setting up shop in a new downtown location this year.

The bike valet offers free, coat check-style parking for all types of bicycles, jogging strollers, and other personal mobility devices. It ran as a pilot program last summer at Kelson Hall on St. Paul Street, with attendants helping to safety store more than 2,000 bikes.

Glen Cheetham, City of Kamloops climate and sustainability manager, said the bike valet will be set up at Sandman Centre’s West Plaza this year, running seven days a week until the fall. It will open for the season on Wednesday.

The valet will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

The city is again partnering with Tourism Kamloops to offer a one-stop shop for bike valet and tourism services using the colourful Loops Explorer Station.

Cheetham said the city considered Riverside Park as a spot for the bike valet last year, but it wasn’t feasible given a major roadworks project on Lansdowne Street.

The park-adjacent location was chosen this season because upcoming work for the future Kamloops Centre for the Arts meant the bike valet couldn’t remain in its former place.

“It created the conditions for us to change,” Cheetham said.

“We found a really willing partner to do that with — so Tourism Kamloops has some things up their sleeve for the park as well, beyond just this location and bike valet service.”

Satellite valet coming to farmers’ market

Cheetham said the Kelson Hall location was very popular for people attending the Kamloops Farmers’ Market on Saturdays, so the city will also run a satellite bike valet parklet in the Stuart Wood park grounds.

“We had the biggest attendance on Saturdays at the Kelson Hall location. And that was clearly driven by the farmers’ market,” he said.

“We're only 400 meters or so from from that location to the Sandman Centre location, but we thought it was important anyway — and it provided another way of marketing the program.”

The Saturday satellite location will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cheetham said the season’s pass program for bike valet users will be back again this year, adding people can reuse their passes from last year if they still have them.

Earlier this year, Kamloops council approved spending up to $93,400 from the city’s climate action fund reserve to deliver the bike valet service from May to early September, six days per week.

Cheetham said the additional services such as the satellite valet location were made possible through efficiencies found by working collaboratively with Tourism Kamloops. Grant funding is also being sought through the B.C. Cycling Coalition for the program.