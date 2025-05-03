City of Kamloops wants feedback on active transportation projects at in-person event

Photo: Castanet A cyclist crosses the Overlanders Bridge in Kamloops.

The City of Kamloops is looking for feedback on its plan for prioritizing upcoming active transportation projects.

Residents are invited to the Kia Lounge at Sandman Centre on Tuesday, May 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Attendees can give feedback on updates to the active transportation portion of the municipal Transportation Master Plan.

Once approved, this active transportation update will guide the City of Kamloops as it undertakes priority projects with a goal to promote walking and cycling throughout the Tournament Capital.

“The purpose of this engagement session is for residents to provide feedback on the active transportation portion of the Transportation Master Plan and learn about upcoming projects and other long-term projects planned for the community,” the city said.

Attendees will be asked for feedback on connectivity, accessibility, safety and other insights.

Maps will be set up highlighting the proposed project corridors, and members of the city’s transportation team will be available for questions.

In February, city council got a look at some of the proposals put forward in the draft plan. Council members heard there are a few priority projects eyed in the next 10 years, including new infrastructure connecting the future performing arts centre and arena multiplex to the existing active transportation network.

Public engagement for the active transportation plan update started in 2023, and involved a survey, a mapping project, a large city staff review, and input from a 25-person engagement group.

People who plan to cycle to the engagement event can park their bikes safely with attendants at the Kamloops Bike Valet, a free, coat-check style bike parking service that will be located on the Sandman Centre Plaza.

For those who can’t attend the in-person session, an opportunity to provide online feedback will be open from May 12 to May 26.

More information about the event and the Active Transportation Plan can be found on the City of Kamloops’ Let’s Talk page.