City of Kamloops hopes for 2025 reopening amid efforts to restore historic church damaged in fire

Photo: Castanet The historic downtown Kamloops church pictured before a fire damaged the building. The City of Kamloops says it hopes to have the building reopened by the end of the year.

One year after St. Andrews on the Square was damaged in a fire, the City of Kamloops' museum supervisor says plenty of people are hard at work bringing historic church back to its former glory.

The 136-year-old building, located at 159 Seymour St., caught fire on May 2, 2024. Firefighters quickly snuffed out the blaze and saved the church, but the building sustained significant fire and water damage and has been shuttered for the last year while remediation work takes place.

Museum supervisor Julia Cyr said the city has an “ambitious goal” to have its oldest public building reopened by the end of the year — hopefully in time for Christmas.

“If you were to walk into St. Andrews right now, you would see walls down to the studs, all the floors had to be ripped out — just sad and hard to see,” Cyr said.

“But there is a real strong movement in this community.”

Cyr said the city aims to start construction this summer, with DW Builders already selected for the job.

“We'll start to see activity again — walls coming back and floors and washrooms and the kitchen and everything that we came to know of the building,” she said.

“But this will also be imbued with the heritage, and the heritage features and the heritage charm, which is primary of concern with restoration.”

Items were salvaged

Kamloops Fire Rescue said the blaze started on the outside of the historic building in an alleyway and climbed up the exterior before entering the attic.

The fire was investigated as being suspicious.

Ryan Cail, deputy chief for Kamloops Fire Rescue, said crews dispatched to the fire were able to quickly stop the fire from spreading, although a gas meter ignited by the blaze presented a challenge.

Cail said every building and every home is important to firefighters, but on that day, the crew was aware of the historic value of the building and the “sheer volume” of community members’ belongings, photos and artifacts inside.

“When you go to one building like that with that significance to the city, I think there's a heightened awareness of the firefighters that are on scene of that fire, and they really want to try and manage all of the important artifacts that are inside,” Cail said.

He said crews did an “outstanding job” managing to save a lot of historic items, noting the building’s sprinkler system also helped to stave off the flames.

Pews, stained glass and period lighting were salvaged.

Building for the future

Cyr said archival photographs and news articles are being used to help design and refurbish St. Andrews on the Square, noting there’s plenty to consider when replacing the pieces of a historic building.

Photographs of the exterior and interior of the building are examined. Along with the images themselves, photo captions include clues about the building features.

She said there’s also been many conversations with people in the community who knew the building “from the inside out.”

The Kamloops Heritage Society, the Kamloops Heritage Engagement Group and several municipal departments are all working together on restoration efforts.

Cyr said the city is also taking the opportunity to update the building, including tech upgrades like high-speed internet which will allow people to virtually attend events like celebrations of life held in the church.

“We want to honour what was there, but also elevate it to a whole new, fresh perspective and fresh breath that captures its historical charm and beauty and functions for us in today's standards,” she said.

'We're going to see it through'

Cyr said Kamloops residents will have access to the archival information that is being used to refurbish St. Andrews on the Square through a brochure with a QR code in the museum. People will be digitally linked to articles, photographs and all the research the city has been done to inform the restoration plan.

“I just want the community to feel reassured that we're committed to this building, we care, we love it, and we're going to see it through all the way,” she said.

Cyr said everyone involved in the project wants to see the building alive with community programming and events.

“People love to have their weddings there. They wanted to have celebrations of life. They wanted to experience in the walls all the joys and the pains that come with just our lives,” she said.

“That building has stood for so long and has seen so much and experienced so much, and it will continue to experience and be part of our families. We will have that back as soon as we can.”