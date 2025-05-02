Elementary-aged Kamloops artists submit works to be displayed at Old Courthouse

Budding artists across School District 73 are displaying their work for all to see as part of the district’s 38th annual Young Artists’ Conference.

Students from grades 4 through 7 submitted 120 pieces of artwork that are now being shown at the old courthouse on Seymour Street, which includes oil paintings, pencil sketches, 3D drawings, photography, digital art, and more.

The conference held its gallery grand opening celebration on Wednesday.

“What is really neat this year is we have pieces that are from all different arts genres,” said Jayne Latta, McGowan Park Elementary School principal and Young Artists’ Conference committee chair.

The committee is made up of professional artists who select 21 pieces to be displayed at the SD73 school board office for the next year.

Student artists that took part in the conference spent the day working with professional artists in workshops held at Thompson Rivers University prior to Wednesday’s gallery opening.

“They're really learning the skills to become a professional artist down the road, they’re doing this now at 12,” Latta explained.

“These are kids with potential to go anywhere in life, by the time they're graduating Grade 12 they're going to be well on their way.”

The conference has nearly four decades of history but Latta said in recent years there has been a rise in digital art and photography submissions by students

“It is evolved and it’s growing, event the conferences and the selection of projects that they get to work on has changed and grown,” she said.

“Where it started to where it is now — it’s pretty amazing.”

The student artwork is available to be viewed until Sunday. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.