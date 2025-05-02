Lawyer accused of murdering client was rarely in office, co-worker says

Photo: RCMP Mohd Abdullah was captured on security cameras walking into a meeting at his lawyer's office in the 300-block of Victoria Street on March 11, 2022. Prosecutors say he was stabbed to death during the meeting.

Before he was killed, a Thompson Rivers University professor was worried he might go to jail for his part in an “underhanded” scheme to hide nearly $800,000 from his ex-wife during their divorce proceedings.

Kamloops lawyer Butch Bagabuyo’s first-degree murder trial continued on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court. Bagabuyo, 57, is accused of killing his client, 60-year-old Mohd Abdullah.

According to prosecutors, Bagabuyo and Abdullah conspired in 2016 to hide $774,000 from Abdullah’s ex-wife during their separation. Abdullah, who taught computer sciences at TRU, was trying to collect that money in the months leading up to his March 11, 2022, death.

The Crown has alleged Bagabuyo killed Abdullah after burning through the hidden cash, stabbing him to death inside his Victoria Street law office and then enlisting the help of an unknowing elderly friend to rent a cargo van and dispose of the evidence.

Abdullah was reported missing after failing to show up for work on March 14, 2022. His body was discovered three days later inside a large storage tote in the back of a cargo van parked outside the home of Bagabuyo’s friend.

‘I will go to jail'

Abdullah’s friend Angela Milanese testified for the Crown on Thursday. She said she met Abdullah in 2001 and they became close friends over time.

She described him as a penny pincher.

“He was a miser — he saved every penny in every which way he could,” she said.

“The way he shopped was wherever he could find something cheaper, that's where he shopped. He bought a car and never used it. It sat in his garage and he just asked other people for rides.”

Milanese said Abdullah and his ex began their separation process in 2016. A few years later, in 2018, she said Abdullah revealed to her that he hid a large sum, hundreds of thousands of dollars, with his lawyer.

“He said that he was hiding the money because of his divorce,” she said. “He said to me, ‘Please don’t say anything because I will go to jail and so will Butch, my lawyer.’"

Milanese said she was shocked.

“I just put my hands up and all I could think was, ‘Oh my God, Mohd, what have you done?’ I knew right there and then that something underhanded was going on," she said.

Abdullah appeared to be very aware that a line had been crossed, Milanese said.

“I think he knew they were doing something illegal,” she said. “He said they would both go to jail if it was found out what was happening with the money.”

Almost never at office

Kamloops lawyer Mary Fus took the witness stand on Thursday afternoon, offering testimony about the time she spent renting space in Bagabuyo’s law office at 335 Victoria St.

Fus said she moved out of Bagabuyo's office in May of 2021 after 15 years. For the last year she was there, she said, it was “unusual for him to show up."

“He did not — we would see him about once a month, basically to pick up my rent cheque,” she said. “I paid Mr. Bagabuyo and he paid the landlord.”

Over that same time, Fus said, Bagabuyo would sometimes meet with a man.

“He was slight, grey hair and of Asian background,” she said, describing someone who looks like Abdullah. “[He was in] many times, but I couldn’t say how many.”

Fus said Bagabuyo once gave her an unusual warning.

“Mr. Bagabuyo said to me once that I should be careful and keep the blinds in my office closed,” she said.

“He said the law firm known as MJB had telescopes, and they would use those to look through my windows to read the files on my desk."

According to the Crown, Bagabuyo spent Abdullah's money on his personal living expenses and had very little other income. A forensic accountant is expected to testify to that later in the trial.

The trial continues

Bagabuyo’s trial will continue on Friday — the final day at the Kamloops Law Courts before the proceedings shift to Vancouver for the next six weeks.