East Kamloops Business Improvement Association is now operational

A new business improvement association for the Valleyview and Dallas neighbourhoods is now operational, according to the man who helped get it off the ground.

North Kamloops Business Improvement Association executive director Jeremy Heighton said the East Kamloops Business Improvement Association is up and running as of Thursday, representing 262 businesses in the Valleyview and Dallas neighbourhoods.

The new BIA, headquartered at 162 Oriole Rd., is the city’s third, joining the North Shore and Kamloops Central business improvement associations.

Heighton said the new BIA has hired Clare Warner, who previously worked as a manager with Downtown Vancouver, as its executive director. He said he was scheduled to meet with her Friday to go over the new functions of the BIA.

“I think what Clare and the board will probably be doing in the next few weeks is discussing how to go out and do member engagement and build a strategic plan and sort of get the get the foundations built out properly,” Heighton said.

He said the new BIA will be moving forward on some standard items such as advocacy, Heighton also said the clean team is expected to extend their services that way as well.

According to its website, The East Kamloops Business Improvement Association will extend from the Valleyview interchange all the way to the Dallas Industrial Park, and include all properties listed as class five and six in east Kamloops.

Randy Ruygrok, EKBIA lead, told city council last year the BIA wants to try to become a common voice for businesses in the growing neighbourhoods of Valleyview and Dallas.

“We have some transportation issues. We have all the systemic issues everybody else does. We are a very diverse community,” Ruygrok said.

He noted the business corridor spans service and commercial properties that are busy 24 hours per day to more industrial space which runs during traditional business hours.

The new BIA can be reached at 250-371-4767 or [email protected].