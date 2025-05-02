Man accused of murder in Scotch Creek shooting had 'beef' with victim, jury hears

Photo: Castanet John Vance was shot and killed at a Scotch Creek car wash with a semi-automatic nine millimetre handgun on June 25, 2021.

A man shot and killed inside a Scotch Creek car wash had “beef” with the person who was holding the gun.

That’s what a jury heard Thursday on the fourth day of Paul Binder’s second-degree murder trial, which is underway at the Kamloops Law Courts.

Everyone agrees that Binder was holding the semi-automatic nine millimetre handgun that shot and killed John Vance in Scotch Creek on June 25, 2021. The shooting was captured on security cameras.

Vance was found gravely injured sitting in his Dodge pickup truck inside Binder's car wash with a shotgun in his arms.

Jurors have been told the issue at trial will be whether Binder was acting in self defence.

'I just shot John'

David Henderson was visiting his son, Binder's roommate, the day before Vance was shot. He fell asleep in a living room chair.

Henderson said he awoke and heard Binder come back inside, muttering something to himself about people using his car wash without paying.

Court has heard Binder was the operator of the car wash, which was located next to his home. Henderson said Vance would frequently "use what he wanted" without Binder's permission, including the car wash and his tools.

Henderson said he heard Binder exit the home followed by what he thought was a shot.

According to Henderson, Binder walked back into the house and retrieved a tablet from his room.

Henderson said he heard Binder say, "I just shot John."

Friendship soured

Henderson said Binder and Vance “had beef” that started a few months before the shooting, and said he once saw fists fly between the two.

His son, Chris Henderson, told court Binder and Vance had been friends for some time but were butting heads in the months leading up to the shooting. He said they "didn't see eye to eye" and "didn't get along at all."

Chris Henderson described the feud as being one-sided and said Vance would “come after [Binder] whenever he got a chance.”

He said Vance was at Binder’s residence the day before the shooting, where they seemed to tolerate each other — which he said was unusual.

A firearms examination expert who testified Thursday said the handgun used in the shooting could not have misfired.

The trial continues on Monday.