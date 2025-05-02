Police raids at Brocklehurst townhome, North Kamloops house linked to Scheidam Flats murder investigation

Raids by heavily armed Mounties in recent days at homes on 10th Street and Valhalla Drive are linked to a man police say was recently killed, found dead in the Scheidam Flats area on the outskirts of Kamloops.

“The 10th Street police presence and the presence on Valhalla Drive is related to the Paul Lake homicide investigation,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said.

“No further information is available for release to the public at this time.”

According to police,police investigating a stolen vehicle on April 25 arrested three men outside Kamloops for possession of stolen property.

Police said “unfolding circumstances” then lead investigators to locate the body of Dylan Thomas Godfrey, 43. He was found dead in the Scheidam Flats area near Paul Lake and Mounties believe he was the victim of foul play.

It’s not clear when police located Godfrey, but the RCMP’s emergency response team arrived that day at the Valhalla Drive address at about 1:30 p.m., targeting the same home that was the scene of a separate murder two years ago, as well as a firebombing last March.

On Tuesday, police said officers were camped out at another North Shore home waiting for a search warrant connected to the Scheidam Flats investigation.

On Wednesday, the ERT members returned to Kamloops at about 4 p.m., descending on a house in the 1100-block of 10th Street. Numerous Mounties in ERT gear with large guns drawn could be seen circling the home with a police dog.

That afternoon, Mounties also arrived at the home on Valhalla Drive in Brocklehurst, at which investigators could be seen wearing white forensics jumpsuits.

Police confirmed Thursday that all three scenes are connected to the Scheidam Flats investigation.

Because of where Godfrey's body was found, the investigation is being headed up not by the Kamloops RCMP detachment but by the RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley, the top cop at the Kamloops detachment, said he could not disclose whether any arrests were made at the house on 10th Street or whether investigators believe Godfrey was killed at the Valhalla Drive home.

Godfrey’s murder is the first homicide of 2025 in Kamloops.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 1-877-987-8477.