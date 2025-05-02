City of Kamloops plans family-friendly event showcasing emergency services

Photo: City of Kamloops Emergency Services Day will run on Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on McArthur Island.

Tournament Capital residents of all ages are invited to an event next weekend at which attendees will be able to meet first responders, check out their gear and learn important safety tips.

Emergency Services Day will run on Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on McArthur Island.

"Emergency Services Day offers residents a free family-friendly event that interacts with various emergency services teams and organizations operating within our community,” the city said in a statement.

"This is an event where attendees can interact with emergency equipment, gain valuable insights into emergency preparedness, available services, and volunteer opportunities."

Attendees are encouraged to bring a reusable bag to take home colouring books, stickers, toys and other goodies.

