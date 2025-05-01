$3M cut from asking price for this epic B.C. ranch on the market

An epic B.C. ranch is on the market, and just had $3 million dropped from its asking price.

Four Hearts Ranch, located just outside 100 Mile House in the South Cariboo, was first listed in 2022 for $23.8 million. At the time, it caught the eyes of many, including Mansion Global.

This week, the ranch was relisted for $20.8 million.

Four Hearts is a massive property, spanning 5,925 acres. That's bigger than UBC's Vancouver campus and the University Endowment Lands (including Pacific Spirit Park). Add Stanley Park and it's getting close.

Four Hearts is made up of 27 separate land titles and includes all or most of four lakes with eight houses spread out between them (with a total of 35 bedrooms).

The main house, like the rest of Four Hearts, is huge. The three-level structure has 10,000 square feet of space, with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a gym, two garages (one is for ATVs or similar things), and a 100" TV, according to one of two websites built specifically to sell the ranch.

There's also a huge kitchen with two different ovens, multiple fridges, and two dishwashers. An attached pantry has two more ovens and another fridge.

That's just the main house.

There are several other residences that work as guest houses and cabins; the second largest sits on the shore of the 205-acre Simon Lake and has six bedrooms and three bathrooms, along with two fireplaces, two kitchens, and its own nearby cabin.

Four Hearts Ranch is a working ranch, too. There's a small herd of cattle managed by a ranch manager (one of the houses is called the Ranch Manager's House) and an equestrian centre for horse lovers. The centre has its own stables, paddocks, and a covered riding arena.

Given the size of the property, it has its own infrastructure. There's geothermal heating for some buildings, its own road network, and a grass airstrip.

