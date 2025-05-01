Kamloops Mounties say latest bust will make it harder for bad guys to get guns

The officer in charge of the Kamloops RCMP Detachment says a large seizure of guns and equipment used to illegally manufacture firearms has resulted in a “significant disruption” for local criminal networks.

In a news conference on Thursday, police displayed an array of items seized after a raid last week in Chase, including ammunition, a variety of firearms, body armour and 3D printers.

Supt. Jeff Pelley said a number of additional seized items are still being processed.

“Last week’s seizure represents another advancement in our determination to safeguard the community while dismantling the infrastructure of organized crime in Kamloops,” said Supt Jeff Pelley.

For drug traffickers, Pelley said, firearms are a tool of the trade used to maintain control.

”By apprehending key individuals within the chain linked to firearms trafficking, we have reinforced our zero-tolerance stance on firearms related to crime and have sent a clear deterrent message to violent offenders,” he said.

“The significant disruption to armed criminal networks not only removes dangerous weapons from circulation, but also degrades their capabilities of those who would use them to harm our community, and we will continue these efforts.”

Pelley said no charges have been laid, but investigators hope to recommend some to prosecutors.