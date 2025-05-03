Thompson-Nicola Film Commission 'proud' to have hosted second season of The Last of Us

Photo: HBO This scene in the first episode of The Last of Us' second season was shot at Tranquille.

The Thompson-Nicola Film Commission says it's still rebounding from two Hollywood strikes several years ago, but is proud to have hosted film shoots for HBO's acclaimed series The Last of Us last year.

TNFC officials are still bound by non-disclosure agreements that prevent them from revealing details about the shoot, but the agency said in a statement that it was proud to have hosted the second season of the celebrated series.

Season 2 of The Last of Us premiered last month, and Kamloops-area scenery played heavily in the first two episodes.

The TNFC said it couldn’t provide any details of the show's time in the region.

The large film shoot was visible in the Tranquille area last year and some locals have since said they were hired on as extras for the first several episodes of the show's latest season.

Catching the big fish

TNFC film commissioner Terri Hadwin told Castanet the region saw about $9.5 million in direct spending from film shoots. While late last year she estimated that number would be much higher, a production had caused that number to dip.

“They were in the area, and they had done a lot of preparation, but they were actually only in the area doing the actual filming for a shorter period than we had anticipated,” Hadwin said.

Two Hollywood strikes caused film spending to drop significantly in 2023 to $6 million, down from $18 million the year before. Hadwin said the region was still recovering from the strikes but was on the right trajectory to rebound.

She said several smaller documentaries and car commercials would be filming this summer, and she was optimistic the TNFC will net some larger productions as well.

“We’ve been taking productions out to look at the locations, we've done that quite a few times already this year,” she said. “Just a matter of nailing them down — catching that big fish.”

She said a large-scale production shot for a month in the region in February, two weeks in Sun Peaks and another two weeks in Kamloops. The project is expected to be released next November.

Conditions appear good

Hadwin said the TNFC has been working to make filming easier in the region, including by offering training opportunities for crews and purchasing new electronic generators.

“We’re offering those to film productions so that they don’t have to transport them all the way from the Lower Mainland, and they can use them in our area,” she said.

“I think that we’re just growing all the time.”

She said American tariffs aren’t expected to impact the local film industry.

“We’re a service based industry, so there’s not really much that’s exported as far as a good,” Hadwin said. “It doesn’t mean things can change on a dime, as we all know.”

She also said the current low value of the Canadian dollar is helping to attract shoots to the region.