RCAF, Village of Cache Creek issue warning about military exercises in sky, at airport

People living in and around Ashcroft and Cache Creek might be in for a surprise air show on Thursday.

The Royal Canadian Air Force has given notice that it will be using the Cache Creek Airport for training exercises throughout the day, and maybe over the weekend.

“Expect to see and hear an increase in air traffic during this time,” the Village of Cache Creek said in a statement sent to residents.

“Both the Village of Cache Creek and the Royal Canadian Air Force wanted to issue this alert to ease public concern, knowing that to some an increase in military air traffic can be a cause of stress or trauma.”

